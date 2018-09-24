Paso a paso: Así fue la entrega del premio The Best

Yerry Mina es el único futbolista colombiano que aspira a un reconocimiento en la gala, tras destacarse en el Mundial de Rusia 2018.
Este lunes la FIFA entregará los premios a los mejores jugadores y entrenadores del 2018, en Londres. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric y Mohamed Salah van por el premio al mejor jugador.
Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane y Zlatko Dalic son los nominados al mejor entrenador del 2018.
Llega el trofeo The Best a Londres:
😍🏆 ¡El trofeo ya llegó!— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
Los primero invitados se asoman por la alfombra verde:
¡Se abre la 💚 alfombra verde!— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
Los protagonistas de los #FIFAFootballAwards comienzan a llegar al Royal Festival Hall.
Llega el Guante de Oro adidas #Rusia2018.— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
¿Será 🇧🇪👐 @thibautcourtois elegido #TheBest Guardameta de la FIFA? #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/0Li2dnYzgE
Los cracks del fútbol mundial posan ante las cámaras:
📸😁 Strike a pose! #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/Y0nlAxegV2— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 24, 2018
👗🎩👔— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
📸 @MoSalah
📸 Asako Takakura
📸 @KMbappe
📸 @SergioRamos #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/tKy1O94xru
Inicia la ceremonia The Best:
"Estoy muy feliz de estar en la terna final, el que gane lo tendrá bien merecido".— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
🗣 #Modric #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/zXT3uyV77l
"Es mi primera vez aquí, estoy seguro que no será la última".— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
🗣 @MoSalah
🎤Big Shaq, aka @MichaelDapaah lights up the stage in London!#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/LmWydNb9TI— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 24, 2018
Premio Puskás:
¡Felicitaciones,⁰— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
🇪🇬 @MoSalah !
Ganador del
🔥⚽️ Premio #Puskás 2018#Salah #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/NarB0jlMFS
Mejor Técnico:
¡Felicitaciones,— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps!
El seleccionador francés gana el #TheBest Entrenador 2018.#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/lTMj8gkjlT
Mejor Arquero:
Congratulations, Thibaut Courtois 👐— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 24, 2018
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper 2018 🏆#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/N1XVG9uYTf
Mejor Entrenador Femenino:
¡Felicitaciones,— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
🇫🇷 Reynald Pedros!
Ganador del #TheBest Entrenador de la FIFA de Fútbol Femenino 2018.#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/L8jgpeLWm5
Mejor Afición:
🇵🇪🇵🇪🇵🇪— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
¡Felicitaciones 👏
a los fans peruanos!
Ganadores del Premio a la Afición de la FIFA 2018.#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/NGwant5Ts2
Once Ideal:
What a team 💪— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 24, 2018
Your FIFA @FIFPro @World11 🙌#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/KLisY7B2y4
Mejor Jugadora:
¡Felicitaciones, 🇧🇷 #Marta!— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
La brasileña se corona #TheBest Jugadora de la FIFA 2018. #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/3njRmR5ygS
Mejor Jugador:
¡Felicitaciones, 🇭🇷 #Modric!#TheBest 👑— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 24, 2018
Jugador de la FIFA 2018 #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/DRxTYgyUDI
