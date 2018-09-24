Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
EN VIVO MUNDIAL QATAR 2022
MUNDIAL QATAR 2022
LIONEL MESSI
SELECCIÓN BRASIL
SELECCIÓN ARGENTINA
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Información general  /  Paso a paso: Así fue la entrega del premio The Best

Paso a paso: Así fue la entrega del premio The Best

Este lunes la FIFA entregará los premios a los mejores jugadores y entrenadores del 2018, en Londres. Cristiano ROnaldo, Luka Modric y Mohamed Salah van por el premio gordo. Yerry Mina, el único colombiano nominado al once ideal.

288475_thebest_foto_fifa.jpg
Entrega de premios The Best a los mejores del 2018. Foto FIFA.
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: septiembre 24, 2018 03:01 PM

Yerry Mina es el único futbolista colombiano que aspira a un reconocimiento en la gala, tras destacarse en el Mundial de Rusia 2018.

Publicidad

Este lunes la FIFA entregará los premios a los mejores jugadores y entrenadores del 2018, en Londres. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric y Mohamed Salah van por el premio al mejor jugador.

Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane y Zlatko Dalic son los nominados al mejor entrenador del 2018.

Llega el trofeo The Best a Londres:

Publicidad

Los primero invitados se asoman por la alfombra verde: 

Publicidad

Los cracks del fútbol mundial posan ante las cámaras:

Inicia la ceremonia The Best: 

Publicidad

Publicidad

Premio Puskás: 

Mejor Técnico:

Mejor Arquero: 

Mejor Entrenador Femenino:

Publicidad

Mejor Afición:

Once Ideal:

Publicidad

Mejor Jugadora:

Mejor Jugador: 

Descargue aquí completamente gratis la aplicación de  Gol Caracol Resultados

Publicidad

⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial