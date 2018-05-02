Publicidad

Real Madrid y Liverpool reeditarán una final 37 años después

Real Madrid y Liverpool, que han eliminado a Bayern Múnich y Roma, respectivamente, se reencontrarán en Kiev en la final de la Liga de Campeones un día antes de cumplirse 37 años del único precedente.

278988_real_liverpool_020518_afpe.jpg
Real Madrid y Liverpool jugarán la final de la Champions el próximo 26 de mayo en Kiev, Ucrania. Foto: AFP.
Actualizado: mayo 02, 2018 05:32 PM

Ambos equipos se enfrentaron el 27 de mayo de 1981, en París, en la final de la Copa de Europa. El resultado fue 1-0 a favor de los 'reds'. Alan Kennedy, a ocho minutos del final, convirtió el único tanto del compromiso.

Real Madrid y Liverpool, que han eliminado a Bayern Múnich y Roma, respectivamente, se reencontrarán en Kiev en la final de la Liga de Campeones un día antes de cumplirse 37 años del único precedente, que convirtió el 27 de mayo de 1981 a los 'reds' en el último verdugo madridista en una final.

El Parque de los Príncipes, de París, fue el escenario de la única final de la Copa de Europa que enfrentó al Real Madrid con el Liverpool. Un tanto de Alan Kennedy a ocho minutos del final, en el minuto 82, daba al Liverpool su tercer título.

Real Madrid buscará la decimotercera tras ganar en 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016 y 2017, y el Liverpool su sexta tras proclamarse campeón en 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 y 2005.

Vea acá: Rumbo a Kiev: Liverpool clasificó a la final de la Champions, pese a caer 4-2 con la Roma

El conjunto madridista también fue subcampeón en 1962, 1964 y 1981, por lo que esta será su decimosexta final, mientras que el equipo inglés perdió las finales de 1985 y 2007.

El fútbol español intentará conseguir su decimoctavo título. Encabeza la tabla histórica con 17, cuatro más que Italia y que Inglaterra.

Año     Sede         Campeón           Subcampeón     Resultado

1955/56 París        REAL MADRID (ESP) -Stade Reims (FRA)     4-3

1956/57 Madrid       REAL MADRID (ESP) -Fiorentina (ITA)      2-0

1957/58 Bruselas     REAL MADRID (ESP)- Milan (ITA)           3-2

 1958/59 Stuttgart    REAL MADRID (ESP) -Stade Reims (FRA)     2-0

 1959/60 Glasgow      REAL MADRID (ESP)- Eintracht F. (ALE)    7-3

 1960/61 Berna        BENFICA (POR) - Barcelona (ESP)       3-2

 1961/62 Amsterdam    BENFICA (POR) -Real Madrid (ESP)     5-3

 1962/63 Londres      MILAN (ITA) - Benfica (POR)         2-1

  1963/64 Viena        INTER MILÁN (ITA) -Real Madrid (ESP)     3-1

  1964/65 Milán        INTER MILÁN (ITA) -Benfica (POR)         1-0

  1965/66 Bruselas     REAL MADRID (ESP) -Partizán (YUG)        2-1

  1966/67 Lisboa       CELTIC (ESC)  - Inter Milán (ITA)     2-1

  1967/68 Londres      MAN. UNITED (ING) - Benfica (POR)         4-1

  1968/69 Madrid       MILAN (ITA)  - Ajax (HOL)            4-1

  1969/70 Milán        FEYENOORD (HOL) -Celtic (ESC)          2-1

  1970/71 Londres      AJAX (HOL) - Panathinaikos(GRE)    2-0

  1971/72 Rotterdam    AJAX (HOL)  - Inter Milán (ITA)     2-0

  1972/73 Belgrado     AJAX (HOL)  - Juventus (ITA)        1-0

  1973/74 Bruselas     BAYERN M.(ALE) - At. Madrid (ESP)  1-1/4-0

  1974/75 París        BAYERN M.(ALE) - Leeds Utd. (ING)      2-0

  1975/76 Glasgow      BAYERN M.(ALE) - Saint-Etienne (FRA)   1-0

  1976/77 Roma         LIVERPOOL (ING) - Borussia M. (ALE)     3-1

  1977/78 Londres      LIVERPOOL (ING) - Brujas (BEL)          1-0

  1978/79 Múnich       NOTTINGHAM (ING) -Malmoe (SUE)          1-0

  1979/80 Madrid       NOTTINGHAM (ING) - Hamburgo (ALE)        1-0

  1980/81 París        LIVERPOOL (ING) - Real Madrid (ESP)     1-0

  1981/82 Rotterdam    ASTON VILLA (ING) - Bayern M. (ALE)       1-0

  1982/83 Atenas       HAMBURGO (ALE) - Juventus (ITA)        1-0

  1983/84 Roma         LIVERPOOL (ING) - Roma (ITA)            1-1

  1984/85 Bruselas     JUVENTUS T. (ITA) -Liverpool (ING)       1-0

  1985/86 Sevilla      STEAUA (RUM) - Barcelona (ESP)       0-0

  1986/87 Viena        OPORTO (POR) - Bayern M. (ALE)       2-1

  1987/88 Stuttgart    PSV (HOL) - Benfica (POR)         0-0

  1988/89 Barcelona    MILAN (ITA) -Steaua B. (RUM)       4-0

  1989/90 Viena        MILAN (ITA) - Benfica (POR)         1-0

  1990/91 Bari         EST. ROJA (YUG) - O. Marsella (FRA)     0-0

  1991/92 Londres      BARCELONA (ESP) -Sampdoria (ITA)       1-0

  1992/93 Múnich       O. MARSELLA (FRA) -Milan (ITA)           1-0

  1993/94 Atenas       MILAN (ITA) - Barcelona (ESP)       4-0

  1994/95 Viena        AJAX (HOL) - Milan (ITA)           1-0

  1995/96 Roma         JUVENTUS (ITA) - Ajax (HOL)            1-1

  1996/97 Múnich       B.DORTMUND (ALE) -Juventus (ITA)        3-1

  1997/98 Amsterdam    REAL MADRID (ESP) -Juventus (ITA)        1-0

  1998/99 Barcelona    MAN UNITED (ING)- Bayern M. (ALE)       2-1

  1999/00 París        REAL MADRID (ESP) -Valencia (ESP)        3-0

  2000/01 Milán        BAYERN M.(ALE) - Valencia (ESP)        1-1

  2001/02 Glasgow      REAL MADRID (ESP) - B.Leverkusen (ALE)    2-1

  2002/03 Manchester   MILAN (ITA) - Juventus (ITA)        0-0

  2003/04 Gelsenkichen OPORTO (POR) -Mónaco (FRA)          3-0

  2004/05 Estambul     LIVERPOOL (ING)-Milán (ITA)           3-3

  2005/06 París        BARCELONA (ESP)-Arsenal (ING)         2-1

  2006/07 Atenas       MILAN (ITA) - Liverpool (ING)       2-1

  2007/08 Moscú        MAN UNITED (ING) - Chelsea (ING)         1-1

  2008/09 Roma         BARCELONA (ESP) - Man United (ING)      2-0

  2009/10 Madrid       INTER MILÁN (ITA) -Bayern M. (ALE)       2-0

  2010/11 Londres      BARCELONA (ESP)  - Man United (ING)      3-1

  2011/12 Múnich       CHELSEA (ING) (+) - Bayern M. (ALE)       1-1

  2012/13 Londres      BAYERN M. (ALE)  - B. Dortmund (ALE)     2-1

  2013/14 Lisboa       REAL MADRID (ESP) - At. Madrid (ESP)      4-1

  2014/15 Berlín       BARCELONA (ESP)  - Juventus(ITA)         3-1

  2015/16 Milán        REAL MADRID (ESP) - At. Madrid (ESP)      1-1

  2016/17 Cardiff      REAL MADRID (ESP) - Juventus (ITA)        4-1

  2017/18 Kiev

  Las ediciones 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88, 1990/91, 1995/96, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2007/08, 2011/12 y 2015/16, resueltas por el lanzamiento de penaltis.

  (D) Se jugó un partido de desempate.

Reparto de títulos por clubes:

Con 12: Real Madrid.

Con 7: Milan.

Con 5: Liverpool, Bayern Múnich y Barcelona.

Con 4: Ajax.

Con 3: Manchester United, Inter de Milán.

Con 2: Benfica, Notthingham Forest, Juventus Turín y Oporto.

Con 1: Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, Hamburgo, Steaua Bucarest, PSV Eindhoven, Estrella Roja, Olympique de Marsella, Borussia Dortmund y Chelsea.

Reparto de títulos por países:

Con 17: España

Con 12: Italia e Inglaterra.

Con 7: Alemania.

Con 6: Holanda.

Con 4: Portugal.

Con 1: Francia, Escocia, Rumanía y la antigua Yugoslavia. 

