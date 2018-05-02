Real Madrid y Liverpool reeditarán una final 37 años después

Ambos equipos se enfrentaron el 27 de mayo de 1981, en París, en la final de la Copa de Europa. El resultado fue 1-0 a favor de los 'reds'. Alan Kennedy, a ocho minutos del final, convirtió el único tanto del compromiso.
Real Madrid y Liverpool, que han eliminado a Bayern Múnich y Roma, respectivamente, se reencontrarán en Kiev en la final de la Liga de Campeones un día antes de cumplirse 37 años del único precedente, que convirtió el 27 de mayo de 1981 a los 'reds' en el último verdugo madridista en una final.
El Parque de los Príncipes, de París, fue el escenario de la única final de la Copa de Europa que enfrentó al Real Madrid con el Liverpool. Un tanto de Alan Kennedy a ocho minutos del final, en el minuto 82, daba al Liverpool su tercer título.
Real Madrid buscará la decimotercera tras ganar en 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016 y 2017, y el Liverpool su sexta tras proclamarse campeón en 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 y 2005.
El conjunto madridista también fue subcampeón en 1962, 1964 y 1981, por lo que esta será su decimosexta final, mientras que el equipo inglés perdió las finales de 1985 y 2007.
El fútbol español intentará conseguir su decimoctavo título. Encabeza la tabla histórica con 17, cuatro más que Italia y que Inglaterra.
Año Sede Campeón Subcampeón Resultado
1955/56 París REAL MADRID (ESP) -Stade Reims (FRA) 4-3
1956/57 Madrid REAL MADRID (ESP) -Fiorentina (ITA) 2-0
1957/58 Bruselas REAL MADRID (ESP)- Milan (ITA) 3-2
1958/59 Stuttgart REAL MADRID (ESP) -Stade Reims (FRA) 2-0
1959/60 Glasgow REAL MADRID (ESP)- Eintracht F. (ALE) 7-3
1960/61 Berna BENFICA (POR) - Barcelona (ESP) 3-2
1961/62 Amsterdam BENFICA (POR) -Real Madrid (ESP) 5-3
1962/63 Londres MILAN (ITA) - Benfica (POR) 2-1
1963/64 Viena INTER MILÁN (ITA) -Real Madrid (ESP) 3-1
1964/65 Milán INTER MILÁN (ITA) -Benfica (POR) 1-0
1965/66 Bruselas REAL MADRID (ESP) -Partizán (YUG) 2-1
1966/67 Lisboa CELTIC (ESC) - Inter Milán (ITA) 2-1
1967/68 Londres MAN. UNITED (ING) - Benfica (POR) 4-1
1968/69 Madrid MILAN (ITA) - Ajax (HOL) 4-1
1969/70 Milán FEYENOORD (HOL) -Celtic (ESC) 2-1
1970/71 Londres AJAX (HOL) - Panathinaikos(GRE) 2-0
1971/72 Rotterdam AJAX (HOL) - Inter Milán (ITA) 2-0
1972/73 Belgrado AJAX (HOL) - Juventus (ITA) 1-0
1973/74 Bruselas BAYERN M.(ALE) - At. Madrid (ESP) 1-1/4-0
1974/75 París BAYERN M.(ALE) - Leeds Utd. (ING) 2-0
1975/76 Glasgow BAYERN M.(ALE) - Saint-Etienne (FRA) 1-0
1976/77 Roma LIVERPOOL (ING) - Borussia M. (ALE) 3-1
1977/78 Londres LIVERPOOL (ING) - Brujas (BEL) 1-0
1978/79 Múnich NOTTINGHAM (ING) -Malmoe (SUE) 1-0
1979/80 Madrid NOTTINGHAM (ING) - Hamburgo (ALE) 1-0
1980/81 París LIVERPOOL (ING) - Real Madrid (ESP) 1-0
1981/82 Rotterdam ASTON VILLA (ING) - Bayern M. (ALE) 1-0
1982/83 Atenas HAMBURGO (ALE) - Juventus (ITA) 1-0
1983/84 Roma LIVERPOOL (ING) - Roma (ITA) 1-1
1984/85 Bruselas JUVENTUS T. (ITA) -Liverpool (ING) 1-0
1985/86 Sevilla STEAUA (RUM) - Barcelona (ESP) 0-0
1986/87 Viena OPORTO (POR) - Bayern M. (ALE) 2-1
1987/88 Stuttgart PSV (HOL) - Benfica (POR) 0-0
1988/89 Barcelona MILAN (ITA) -Steaua B. (RUM) 4-0
1989/90 Viena MILAN (ITA) - Benfica (POR) 1-0
1990/91 Bari EST. ROJA (YUG) - O. Marsella (FRA) 0-0
1991/92 Londres BARCELONA (ESP) -Sampdoria (ITA) 1-0
1992/93 Múnich O. MARSELLA (FRA) -Milan (ITA) 1-0
1993/94 Atenas MILAN (ITA) - Barcelona (ESP) 4-0
1994/95 Viena AJAX (HOL) - Milan (ITA) 1-0
1995/96 Roma JUVENTUS (ITA) - Ajax (HOL) 1-1
1996/97 Múnich B.DORTMUND (ALE) -Juventus (ITA) 3-1
1997/98 Amsterdam REAL MADRID (ESP) -Juventus (ITA) 1-0
1998/99 Barcelona MAN UNITED (ING)- Bayern M. (ALE) 2-1
1999/00 París REAL MADRID (ESP) -Valencia (ESP) 3-0
2000/01 Milán BAYERN M.(ALE) - Valencia (ESP) 1-1
2001/02 Glasgow REAL MADRID (ESP) - B.Leverkusen (ALE) 2-1
2002/03 Manchester MILAN (ITA) - Juventus (ITA) 0-0
2003/04 Gelsenkichen OPORTO (POR) -Mónaco (FRA) 3-0
2004/05 Estambul LIVERPOOL (ING)-Milán (ITA) 3-3
2005/06 París BARCELONA (ESP)-Arsenal (ING) 2-1
2006/07 Atenas MILAN (ITA) - Liverpool (ING) 2-1
2007/08 Moscú MAN UNITED (ING) - Chelsea (ING) 1-1
2008/09 Roma BARCELONA (ESP) - Man United (ING) 2-0
2009/10 Madrid INTER MILÁN (ITA) -Bayern M. (ALE) 2-0
2010/11 Londres BARCELONA (ESP) - Man United (ING) 3-1
2011/12 Múnich CHELSEA (ING) (+) - Bayern M. (ALE) 1-1
2012/13 Londres BAYERN M. (ALE) - B. Dortmund (ALE) 2-1
2013/14 Lisboa REAL MADRID (ESP) - At. Madrid (ESP) 4-1
2014/15 Berlín BARCELONA (ESP) - Juventus(ITA) 3-1
2015/16 Milán REAL MADRID (ESP) - At. Madrid (ESP) 1-1
2016/17 Cardiff REAL MADRID (ESP) - Juventus (ITA) 4-1
2017/18 Kiev
Las ediciones 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88, 1990/91, 1995/96, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2007/08, 2011/12 y 2015/16, resueltas por el lanzamiento de penaltis.
(D) Se jugó un partido de desempate.
Reparto de títulos por clubes:
Con 12: Real Madrid.
Con 7: Milan.
Con 5: Liverpool, Bayern Múnich y Barcelona.
Con 4: Ajax.
Con 3: Manchester United, Inter de Milán.
Con 2: Benfica, Notthingham Forest, Juventus Turín y Oporto.
Con 1: Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, Hamburgo, Steaua Bucarest, PSV Eindhoven, Estrella Roja, Olympique de Marsella, Borussia Dortmund y Chelsea.
Reparto de títulos por países:
Con 17: España
Con 12: Italia e Inglaterra.
Con 7: Alemania.
Con 6: Holanda.
Con 4: Portugal.
Con 1: Francia, Escocia, Rumanía y la antigua Yugoslavia.