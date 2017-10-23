Vea aquí los ganadores de los premios 'The Best' de la FIFA

En la ceremonia realizada en Londres se premiará al mejor jugador de la temporada anterior, entre otros galardones.
Mejor jugador de la FIFA:
Publicidad
Parabéns, 🇵🇹 #Cristiano! 🙌⁰— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) October 23, 2017
Ganador del Premio #TheBest 🏆
al Jugador de la FIFA 2017. pic.twitter.com/DMsPiZn5mW
Equipo ideal de la FIFA:
Your FIFA FIFPro #World11 for 2017 🙌#TheBest pic.twitter.com/h8gNrTpMiX— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Premio 'Puskas' al mejor gol del año:
Publicidad
Congratulations, 🇫🇷@_OlivierGiroud_! 💪— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
The Frenchman’s scorpion kick wins the FIFA #Puskás Award 2017 🦂💥#TheBest pic.twitter.com/xA69neDfoO
PREMIO PUSKAS al mejor gol de 2017 para.. OLIVIER GIROUD! ️#TheBest #PremioPuskas #Giroudpic.twitter.com/A2UbCjXVyT — El Banquillo (@ElBanquilloBlog) 23 de octubre de 2017
Publicidad
Mejor Entrenador:
Congratulations, 🇫🇷Zinedine Zidane! 🎉— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fHTc3R1Q76
Mejor Arquero:
Congratulations, 🇮🇹Gianluigi Buffon! 👐— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GfWChRvEn2
Publicidad
Mejor jugadora:
Congratulations, #LiekeMartens! 💪— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 23, 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aKaTXHuQnz
Publicidad
Mejor hinchada:
Congratulations, Celtic! 🍀— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winners of the FIFA Fan Award 2017 🏆 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/ptGJtKU3PQ
Mejor entrenadora:
Congratulations, 🇳🇱Sarina Wiegman! 👏— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 23, 2017
Winner of the #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Kjv3gK5ugF
Publicidad
Premio al Fair Play:
Congratulations, 🇹🇬Francis Kone! 👏— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winner of The FIFA Fair Play Award 2017 🏆#TheBest pic.twitter.com/2sre73H4sQ
Publicidad