Vea aquí los ganadores de los premios 'The Best' de la FIFA

269558_11_ideal_the_best_231017_afp_e.jpg
Equipo ideal de la FIFA - AFP
Actualizado: octubre 23, 2017 03:08 PM

En la ceremonia realizada en Londres se premiará al mejor jugador de la temporada anterior, entre otros galardones. 

Mejor jugador de la FIFA:

Equipo ideal de la FIFA: 

Premio 'Puskas' al mejor gol del año:

PREMIO PUSKAS al mejor gol de 2017 para.. OLIVIER GIROUD! ️#TheBest #PremioPuskas #Giroudpic.twitter.com/A2UbCjXVyT — El Banquillo (@ElBanquilloBlog) 23 de octubre de 2017

Mejor Entrenador:

Mejor Arquero: 

Mejor jugadora: 

Mejor hinchada: 

Mejor entrenadora: 

Premio al Fair Play: 

