Jürgen Klinsmann le dio con todo a Carlos Queiroz y hasta le recordó su paso por Selección Colombia

"that's their culture" - host of BBC's #WorldcupQatar2022 prompts Klinsmann, star of the melodramatic in his time, to accuse Iran of using sinister oriental ways in beating Wales



they even go after the Guatemalan referee



NB: how many teams does the UK have again? https://t.co/G7SRZ5vcAI pic.twitter.com/5vsXKjcaqD