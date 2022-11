Mundial Qatar 2022: segunda baja para la Selección Argentina en su lista de convocados

Official. Thiago Almada has been called up as replacement for Tucu Correa in the Argentina’s list. 🚨🇦🇷 #WorldCup



Nico González out, Ángel Correa in;



Tucu Correa out, Thiago Almada in.



Changes confirmed in Lionel Scaloni’s 26 man list. pic.twitter.com/Y3moCxFuoW