Partidos hoy 11 de marzo: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy sábado 11 de marzo del 2023.

Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios. Foto: Dimayor
Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios. Foto: Dimayor
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: marzo 11, 2023 05:00 AM

Este sábado 11 de marzo llegan de nuevo las emociones del fútbol con partidos de la Premier League, La Liga, la Bundesliga, la Serie A, la MLS y la liga argentina. Además en el balompié colombiano se disputaran juegos del Torneo y la Liga.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 11 de marzo de 2023, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

EQUIPOSHORA/CANAL
Bournemouth vs Liverpool7:30 a.m. | Premier League - Star+ ESPN 2
Real Madrid vs Espanyol8:00 a.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart 9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
Bayern vs Aursburgo9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 2
Leeds vs Brigthton 10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
Everton vs Brentfor 10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest 10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+ ESPN
Leicester City vs Chelsea10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
Elche vs Real Valladolid 10:15 a.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Napoli vs Atalanta 12:00 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+
Celta vs Rayo Vallecano12:30 p.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN 3
Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund 12:30 p.m.| Bundesliga - Star+
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City 12:30 p.m. | Premier League - Star+
Bogotá vs Barranquilla 2:00 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Bologna vs Lazio2:45 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+
San Lorenzo vs Gimnasia LP3.00 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz TyC Sports Internacional
Stade Brestois vs PSG3:00 p.m. | Francia Ligue 1 - Star+ ESPN
Deportivo Cali vs Bucaramanga4:00 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Dallas5:00 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Defensa y Justicia vs Talleres de Córdoba5:15 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz TyC Sports Internacional
Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios6:10 p.m. |  Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Toronto vs Columbus Crew7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Philadelphia Union vs Chicago fire7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
New York City vs Inter Miami7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
DC United vs Orlando City 7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Boyacá Chicó vs Medellín8:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR -TV Cerrada
Sporting KC vs LA Galaxy8:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City 10:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
