Partidos hoy 11 de marzo: programación y horarios por TV

Actualizado: marzo 11, 2023 05:00 AM
Este sábado 11 de marzo llegan de nuevo las emociones del fútbol con partidos de la Premier League, La Liga, la Bundesliga, la Serie A, la MLS y la liga argentina. Además en el balompié colombiano se disputaran juegos del Torneo y la Liga.
Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 11 de marzo de 2023, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.
|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Bournemouth vs Liverpool
|7:30 a.m. | Premier League - Star+ ESPN 2
|Real Madrid vs Espanyol
|8:00 a.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart
|9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
|Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
|Bayern vs Aursburgo
|9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 2
|Leeds vs Brigthton
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Everton vs Brentfor
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+ ESPN
|Leicester City vs Chelsea
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Elche vs Real Valladolid
|10:15 a.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Napoli vs Atalanta
|12:00 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+
|Celta vs Rayo Vallecano
|12:30 p.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN 3
|Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
|12:30 p.m.| Bundesliga - Star+
|Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
|12:30 p.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Bogotá vs Barranquilla
|2:00 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Bologna vs Lazio
|2:45 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+
|San Lorenzo vs Gimnasia LP
|3.00 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz TyC Sports Internacional
|Stade Brestois vs PSG
|3:00 p.m. | Francia Ligue 1 - Star+ ESPN
|Deportivo Cali vs Bucaramanga
|4:00 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs Dallas
|5:00 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Defensa y Justicia vs Talleres de Córdoba
|5:15 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz TyC Sports Internacional
|Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios
|6:10 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Toronto vs Columbus Crew
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Philadelphia Union vs Chicago fire
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|New York City vs Inter Miami
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|DC United vs Orlando City
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Boyacá Chicó vs Medellín
|8:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR -TV Cerrada
|Sporting KC vs LA Galaxy
|8:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City
|10:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV