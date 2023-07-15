Publicidad

Partidos hoy 15 de julio: horarios y programación por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy sábado 15 de julio del 2023.

Miguel-Borja
Miguel Borja, delantero de River Plate, celebra su gol frente a Platense.
@RiverPlate
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: julio 15, 2023 05:00 AM

La acción en el mundo del fútbol continúa con la llegada de un nuevo finde semana. Liga Argentina, juegos de fogueo en el fútbol internacional, MLS y la Liga II-2023 de Colombia serán platos principales de la parrilla futbolera.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 15 de julio, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país, para que se agende.

EQUIPOS
HORA/CANAL
Braunschweig vs. Real Betis
5:30 am l Amistoso - Star+ ESPN 2
St. Gallen vs. Villarreal
11:00 am l Amistoso - Star+ ESPN 2
Unión Santa Fe vs. Platense
12:00 pm l Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
Racing Avellaneda vs. Rosario Central
2:00 pm l Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
Medellín vs. La Equidad
4:00 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado.
River Plate vs. Estudiantes LP
5:00 pm l Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN
Junior vs. Águilas Doradas Rionegro
6:10 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado.
New England Revolution vs. DC United
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
CF Montréal vs. Charlotte FC
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Minnesota Utd. vs. Los Angeles FC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
St. Louis City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Austin FC vs. SportingKC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Deportivo Pasto vs. Millonarios
8:20 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR -Canal Cerrado
Real Salt Lake vs. New York RB
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Portland Timbers vs. Columbus Crew
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
