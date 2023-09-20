Publicidad

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Noticias de fútbol  /  Partidos hoy 20 de septiembre: horarios y programación por TV

Partidos hoy 20 de septiembre: horarios y programación por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy miércoles 20 de septiembre del 2023.

Real Madrid se enfrentará al Unión Berlín en su primera jornada de la fase de grupos de la Champions League
Foto: AFP
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: septiembre 20, 2023 05:00 AM

La jornada de Champions League continúa y, consigo, el fútbol colombiano, que trae partidazos imperdibles en esta agenda futbolera del miércoles. También regresa al ruedo la MLS de Estados Unidos, con los futbolistas 'cafeteros' como principales protagonistas.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy miércoles 20 de septiembre, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país, para que se programe.

Kylian Mbappé anotó en el triunfo del PSG.
Kylian Mbappé anotó en el triunfo del PSG.
Foto: AFP
Champions League
PSG, comandado por Kylian Mbappé, inició su camino en Champions con triunfo: 2-0 a Borussia Dortmund
La Selección de España se coronó campeona del Mundial femenino 2023 tras derrotar a Inglaterra.
La Selección de España se coronó campeona del Mundial femenino 2023 tras derrotar a Inglaterra.
IZHAR KHAN/AFP
Fútbol Internacional
La Selección de España femenina regresa a entrenamientos, luego del 'caso Rubiales'

EQUIPOS
HORA/CANAL
Lille vs. NK Olimpija
9:30 am l Europa Conference League - Star+
Galatasaray vs. Kobenhavn
11:45 am l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 2
Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
11:45 am l Champions League - Star+ ESPN
Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven
2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ FOX Sports 2
Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan
2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 2
Benfica vs. Red Bull Salzburg
2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ FOX Sports 3
FC Bayern vs. Manchester Utd.
2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN
SC Braga vs. Napoli
2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 3
Barracas Central vs. Banfield
2:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play
Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre
2:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
Sevilla FC vs. Lens
2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 4
Boyacá Chicó vs. Junior
4:00 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
Estudiantes LP vs. San Lorenzo
4:30 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
Águilas Doradas Rionegro vs. América de Cali
6:10 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
New York City vs. Orlando City
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
New York RB vs. Austin FC
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
DC United vs. Atlanta United
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Vélez Sarsfield vs. Arsenal Sarandí
7:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
Instituto vs. CA Colón
7:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
St. Louis City SC vs. Los Angeles FC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Sporting KC vs. Nashville SC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Atlético Nacional vs. Santa Fe
8:20 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota Utd.
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)

