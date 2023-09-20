Partidos hoy 20 de septiembre: horarios y programación por TV

|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Lille vs. NK Olimpija
|9:30 am l Europa Conference League - Star+
|Galatasaray vs. Kobenhavn
|11:45 am l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 2
|Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
|11:45 am l Champions League - Star+ ESPN
|Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven
|2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ FOX Sports 2
|Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan
|2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 2
|Benfica vs. Red Bull Salzburg
|2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ FOX Sports 3
|FC Bayern vs. Manchester Utd.
|2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN
|SC Braga vs. Napoli
|2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 3
|Barracas Central vs. Banfield
|2:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play
|Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre
|2:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
|Sevilla FC vs. Lens
|2:00 pm l Champions League - Star+ ESPN 4
|Boyacá Chicó vs. Junior
|4:00 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
|Estudiantes LP vs. San Lorenzo
|4:30 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
|Águilas Doradas Rionegro vs. América de Cali
|6:10 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
|New York City vs. Orlando City
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|New York RB vs. Austin FC
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|DC United vs. Atlanta United
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Vélez Sarsfield vs. Arsenal Sarandí
|7:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
|Instituto vs. CA Colón
|7:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
|Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|St. Louis City SC vs. Los Angeles FC
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Sporting KC vs. Nashville SC
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Atlético Nacional vs. Santa Fe
|8:20 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
|Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota Utd.
|9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)