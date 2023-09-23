Partidos hoy 23 de septiembre: horarios y programación por TV

Actualizado: septiembre 23, 2023 05:00 AM
Este sábado 23 de septiembre las emociones en el planeta fútbol no paran. Habrá acción en la Liga II-2023 y destaca el clásico entre América y Nacional en el Pascual Guerrero; también se disputarán buenos juegos en la Premier League, en la Serie A, en la Liga de España, en México, en la Bundesliga, y en la Major League Soccer.
Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 23 de septiembre, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país, para que se programe.
|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Girona vs. Mallorca
|7:00 a.m. - La Liga EA Sports - Star+ ESPN
|FC Andorra vs. Sporting Gijón
|7:00 a.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|AC Milan vs. Hellas Verona
|8:00 a.m. - Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 3
|Werder Bremen vs. FC Köln
|11:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
|Borussia M'gladbach vs. RB Leipzig
|8:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
|Augsburgo vs. Mainz 05
|8:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
|FC Bayern vs. Bochum
|8:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 2
|Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|8:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
|Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
|9:00 a.m. - Premier League - Star+ ESPN
|Middlesbrough vs. Southampton
|9:00 a.m. - Championship - Star+
|Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton
|9:00 a.m. - Premier League - Star+
|Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
|9:00 a.m. - Premier League - Star+
|Levante vs. Eldense
|9:15 a.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - Star+
|Osasuna vs. Sevilla FC
|9:15 a.m. - La Liga EA Sports - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Nantes vs. Lorient
|10:00 a.m. - Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
|Sassuolo vs. Juventus
|11:00 a.m. - Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 3
|FC Barcelona vs. Celta
|11:30 a.m. - La Liga EA Sports - Star+ ESPN
|Burgos CF vs. Elche
|11:30 a.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Brentford vs. Everton
|11:30 a.m. - Premier League - Star+ ESPN Extra
|U. Católica vs. Gualaceo
|1:00 p.m. - Liga Pro Ecuador - Star+ GolTV
|Lazio vs. Monza
|1:45 p.m. - Serie A Italiana - Star+
|Burnley vs. Manchester Utd.
|2:00 p.m. - Premier League - Star+ ESPN
|UD Almería vs. Valencia CF
|2:00 p.m. - La Liga EA Sports - Star+ ESPN Extra
|Racing Santander vs. Albacete
|2:00 p.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - Star+
|Gimnasia LP vs. Rosario Central
|2:00 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
|Stade Brestois vs. O. Lyonnais
|2:00 p.m. - Francia Ligue 1 - Star+ TV5 Monde
|Alcorcón vs. Huesca
|2:00 p.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Binacional vs. AD Cantolao
|3:00 p.m. - Liga 1 Betsson Perú - Fanatiz
|Emelec vs. Mushuc Runa
|3:30 p.m. - Liga Pro Ecuador - Star+ GolTV
|Boyacá Chicó vs. Águilas Doradas
|4:00 p.m. - Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Boca Juniors vs. Lanús
|4:30 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN
|Técnico Universitario vs. Independiente del Valle
|6:00 p.m. - Liga Pro Ecuador - Star+ GolTV
|Real Cartagena vs. Quindío
|6:10 p.m. - Torneo BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal
|6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC
|6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|DC United vs. New York RB
|6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|New York City vs. Toronto FC
|6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Philadelphia Unión vs. Los Ángeles FC
|6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Huracán VS. Vélez Sarsfield
|7:00 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
|Central Córdoba VS. Defensa y Justicia
|7:00 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play
|Minnesota Utd. VS. St. Louis City SC
|7:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Sporting KC VS. Houston Dynamo
|7:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution
|7:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Club León vs. Tijuana
|8:00 p.m. - LIga MX - Marca Claro (YouTube), Claro Sports
|América de Cali vs. Atlético Nacional
|8:20 p.m. - Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
|8:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC
|9:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids
|9:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
