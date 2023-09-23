Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
LIONEL MESSI
JUAN GUILLERMO CUADRADO
LUIS DÍAZ
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
MILLONARIOS
JHON JÁDER DURÁN

Publicidad

Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Noticias de fútbol  /  Partidos hoy 23 de septiembre: horarios y programación por TV

Partidos hoy 23 de septiembre: horarios y programación por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy sábado 23 de septiembre del 2023.

América de Cali recibe este sábado a Nacional, por la Liga II-2023.
América de Cali recibe este sábado a Nacional, por la Liga II-2023.
Foto: Colprensa
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: septiembre 23, 2023 05:00 AM

Este sábado 23 de septiembre las emociones en el planeta fútbol no paran. Habrá acción en la Liga II-2023 y destaca el clásico entre América y Nacional en el Pascual Guerrero; también se disputarán buenos juegos en la Premier League, en la Serie A, en la Liga de España, en México, en la Bundesliga, y en la Major League Soccer.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 23 de septiembre, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país, para que se programe.

Kevin Mier, arquero de Nacional, en uno de los entrenamientos del equipo.
Kevin Mier, arquero de Nacional, en uno de los entrenamientos del equipo.
@nacionaloficial
Liga Colombiana
Atlético Nacional y su actualidad de cara al partido contra América: convocados y más

EQUIPOSHORA/CANAL
Girona vs. Mallorca7:00 a.m. - La Liga EA Sports - Star+ ESPN
FC Andorra vs. Sporting Gijón7:00 a.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
AC Milan vs. Hellas Verona8:00 a.m. - Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 3
Werder Bremen vs. FC Köln11:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
Borussia M'gladbach vs. RB Leipzig8:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
Augsburgo vs. Mainz 058:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
FC Bayern vs. Bochum8:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 2
Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg8:30 a.m. - Bundesliga - Star+
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest9:00 a.m. - Premier League - Star+ ESPN
Middlesbrough vs. Southampton9:00 a.m. - Championship - Star+
Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton9:00 a.m. - Premier League - Star+
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham9:00 a.m. - Premier League - Star+
Levante vs. Eldense9:15 a.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - Star+
Osasuna vs. Sevilla FC9:15 a.m. - La Liga EA Sports - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Nantes vs. Lorient10:00 a.m. - Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Sassuolo vs. Juventus11:00 a.m. - Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 3
FC Barcelona vs. Celta11:30 a.m. - La Liga EA Sports - Star+ ESPN
Burgos CF vs. Elche11:30 a.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Brentford vs. Everton11:30 a.m. - Premier League - Star+ ESPN Extra
U. Católica vs. Gualaceo1:00 p.m. - Liga Pro Ecuador - Star+ GolTV
Lazio vs. Monza1:45 p.m. - Serie A Italiana - Star+
Burnley vs. Manchester Utd.2:00 p.m. - Premier League - Star+ ESPN
UD Almería vs. Valencia CF2:00 p.m. - La Liga EA Sports - Star+ ESPN Extra
Racing Santander vs. Albacete2:00 p.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - Star+
Gimnasia LP vs. Rosario Central2:00 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
Stade Brestois vs. O. Lyonnais2:00 p.m. - Francia Ligue 1 - Star+ TV5 Monde
Alcorcón vs. Huesca2:00 p.m. - LaLiga Hypermotion - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Binacional vs. AD Cantolao3:00 p.m. - Liga 1 Betsson Perú - Fanatiz
Emelec vs. Mushuc Runa3:30 p.m. - Liga Pro Ecuador - Star+ GolTV
Boyacá Chicó vs. Águilas Doradas4:00 p.m. - Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Boca Juniors vs. Lanús4:30 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN
Técnico Universitario vs. Independiente del Valle6:00 p.m. - Liga Pro Ecuador - Star+ GolTV
Real Cartagena vs. Quindío6:10 p.m. - Torneo BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
DC United vs. New York RB6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
New York City vs. Toronto FC6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Philadelphia Unión vs. Los Ángeles FC6:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Huracán VS. Vélez Sarsfield7:00 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
Central Córdoba VS. Defensa y Justicia7:00 p.m. - Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play
Minnesota Utd. VS. St. Louis City SC7:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Sporting KC VS. Houston Dynamo7:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution7:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Club León vs. Tijuana8:00 p.m. - LIga MX - Marca Claro (YouTube), Claro Sports
América de Cali vs. Atlético Nacional8:20 p.m. - Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps8:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC9:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids9:30 p.m. - MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)

Once Caldas y La Equidad vieron acción en el Palogrande de Manizales, por la fecha 13 de la Liga II-2023.
Once Caldas y La Equidad vieron acción en el Palogrande de Manizales, por la fecha 13 de la Liga II-2023.
@oncecaldas
Liga Colombiana
Once Caldas y La Equidad igualaron 1-1 en el Palogrande, en un duelo intenso hasta el final
334163_Víctor Cantillo
Víctor Cantillo, mediocampista colombiano del Corinthians. Foto: AFP.
Tercer tiempo
Lío y escándalo de Víctor Cantillo en Brasil: todo por un video comprometedor en redes sociales
Jhon Jáder Durán y Luis Díaz, jugadores que militan en Aston Villa y en el Liverpool, de la Premier League.
Jhon Jáder Durán y Luis Díaz, jugadores que militan en Aston Villa y en el Liverpool, de la Premier League.
Fotos: @LFC @AVFCOfficial
Colombianos en el exterior
Prográmese con la agenda del fin de semana de los recientes llamados a la Selección Colombia

Publicidad

Siga nuestro canal para tener las noticias de nuestras figuras, del fútbol colombiano e internacional. Siga nuestro canal para tener las noticias de nuestras figuras, del fútbol colombiano e internacional.
⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial
Relacionados

Atlético Nacional

América de Cali

Premier League

Liga italiana

Liga de España

Fútbol Colombiano

  • Publicidad