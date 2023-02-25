Partidos hoy 25 de febrero: programación y horarios por TV

Actualizado: febrero 25, 2023 05:00 AM
Este sábado 25 de febrero las emociones en el mundo de fútbol no paran y sus emociones continúan. Habrá acción en la Bundesliga, la Premier League, la Serie A, la liga española con el 'derbi madrileño', el regreso de la MLS y en Colombia se disputarán juegos válidos por la liga y el torneo.
Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 25 de febrero de 2023, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.
|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Espanyol vs Mallorca
|8:00 a.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN
|Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
|Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
|9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 2
|Leicester City vs Arsenal
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+ ESPN
|Leeds vs Southampton
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Everton vs Aston Villa
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Cádiz vs Rayo Vallecano
|10:15 a.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Damac vs Al Nassr
|10:30 a.m. | Saudi Pro League - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Empoli vs Nápoles
|12:00 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 2
|Bournemouth vs Manchester City
|12:30 p.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid
|12:30 p.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Schalke 04 vs Stuttgart
|12:30 p.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
|Deportes Quindío vs Fortaleza
|2:00 p.m. | orneo BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
|2:45 p.m. | Premier League - Star+
|Platense vs Talleres de Córdoba
|5:15 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play
|Jaguares vs Deportivo Pereira
|6:10 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors
|7:30 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN
|Cincinnati vs Houston Dynamo
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Orlando City vs New York City
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|América vs Envigado
|8:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Dallas vs Minnesota United
|8:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|LA Galaxy vs Los Ángeles FC
|9:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV