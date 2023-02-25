Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
LINDA CAICEDO
MILLONARIOS
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
FÚTBOL COLOMBIANO
DANI ALVES
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Noticias de fútbol  /  Partidos hoy 25 de febrero: programación y horarios por TV

Partidos hoy 25 de febrero: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy sábado 25 de febrero del 2023.

Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, el partido atractivo de este sábado. Foto: AFP
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, el partido atractivo de este sábado. Foto: AFP
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: febrero 25, 2023 05:00 AM

Este sábado 25 de febrero las emociones en el mundo de fútbol no paran y sus emociones continúan. Habrá acción en la Bundesliga, la Premier League, la Serie A, la liga española con el 'derbi madrileño', el regreso de la MLS y en Colombia se disputarán juegos válidos por la liga y el torneo.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 25 de febrero de 2023, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

EQUIPOSHORA/CANAL
Espanyol vs Mallorca 8:00 a.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN
Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 2
Leicester City vs Arsenal 10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+ ESPN
Leeds vs Southampton 10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
Everton vs Aston Villa 10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star+
Cádiz vs Rayo Vallecano10:15 a.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Damac vs Al Nassr10:30 a.m. | Saudi Pro League - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Empoli vs Nápoles12:00 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 2
Bournemouth vs Manchester City 12:30 p.m. | Premier League - Star+
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid 12:30 p.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Schalke 04 vs Stuttgart 12:30 p.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
Deportes Quindío vs Fortaleza2:00 p.m. | orneo BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 2:45 p.m. | Premier League - Star+
Platense vs Talleres de Córdoba 5:15 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play
Jaguares vs Deportivo Pereira6:10 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada 
Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors 7:30 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN
Cincinnati vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Orlando City vs New York City 7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew7:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
América vs Envigado8:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Dallas vs Minnesota United8:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
LA Galaxy vs Los Ángeles FC 9:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Relacionados

Gol Caracol

Real Madrid

América de Cali

Manchester City

Eintracht Frankfurt

⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial

  • Publicidad