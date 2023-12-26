Partidos hoy 26 de diciembre: programación y horarios por TV

Actualizado: diciembre 26, 2023 06:00 AM
Este martes 26 de diciembre el fútbol inglés acapara las miradas. Tanto la Premier League como la Championship tendrán acción con varios de sus más importantes equipos.
Así las cosas, en Gol Caracol le presentamos la agenda de los partidos de hoy martes 25 de diciembre del 2023 televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se programe.
|Partidos martes, 26 diciembre - 2023
|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
|7:30 am | Premier League - Star+, ESPN
|Preston North End vs Leeds Utd
|7:30 am | Championship - Star+
|Sheffield United vs Luton Town
|10:00 am | Premier League - Star+
|Bournemouth vs Fulham
|10:00 am | Premier League - Star+, ESPN
|Rotherham Utd. vs Middlesbrough
|10:00 am | Championship - Star+
|Birmingham vs Stoke City
|12:15 pm | Championship - Star+
|Burnley vs Liverpool
|12:30 pm | Premier League - Star+
|Ipswich Town vs Leicester City
|2:45 pm | Championship - Star+
|Manchester Utd. vs Aston Villa
|3:00 pm | Premier League - Star+, ESPN