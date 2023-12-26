Publicidad

Partidos hoy 26 de diciembre: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol televisados para hoy martes 26 de diciembre del 2023. ¡Prográmese!

Liverpool
Liverpool celebra
OLI SCARFF/AFP
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: diciembre 26, 2023 06:00 AM

Este martes 26 de diciembre el fútbol inglés acapara las miradas. Tanto la Premier League como la Championship tendrán acción con varios de sus más importantes equipos.

Así las cosas, en Gol Caracol le presentamos la agenda de los partidos de hoy martes 25 de diciembre del 2023 televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se programe.

Partidos martes, 26 diciembre - 2023
EQUIPOSHORA/CANAL
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest7:30 am | Premier League - Star+, ESPN
Preston North End vs Leeds Utd7:30 am | Championship - Star+
Sheffield United vs Luton Town10:00 am | Premier League - Star+
Bournemouth vs Fulham10:00 am | Premier League - Star+, ESPN
Rotherham Utd. vs Middlesbrough10:00 am | Championship - Star+
Birmingham vs Stoke City12:15 pm | Championship - Star+
Burnley vs Liverpool12:30 pm | Premier League - Star+
Ipswich Town vs Leicester City2:45 pm | Championship - Star+
Manchester Utd. vs Aston Villa3:00 pm | Premier League - Star+, ESPN
