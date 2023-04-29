Partidos hoy 29 de abril: horarios y programación por TV

Actualizado: abril 29, 2023 05:00 AM
Este sábado siguen las emociones con la pelota con juegos de la Bundesliga, La Liga, la Serie A, MLS y la liga argentina. En Colombia, la liga sigue su rubo y tendrá partidos apasionantes como el clásico antioqueño entre Independiente Medellín y Atlético Nacional.
Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 29 de abril de 2023, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.
|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|8:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburgo
|8:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
|Elche vs Rayo Vallecano
|9:15 a.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Roma vs Milan
|11:00 a.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 2
|Real Madrid vs Almería
|11:30 a.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN
|Schalke vs Werder Bremen
|11:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 4
|Vélez Sarsfield vs San Lorenzo
|12:00 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+
|Torino vs Atalanta
|1:45 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 2
|Barcelona vs Real Betis
|2:00 p.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
|Santa Fe vs Tolima
|2:00 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Unión Magdalena vs Deportivo Pasto
|4:10 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Alianza Petrolera vs Águilas Doradas
|6:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Orlando City vs LA Galaxy
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Toronto FC vs New York City
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|New England Revolution vs Cincinnati
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|DC United vs Charlotte FC
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Sporting KC vs Montréal
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Chicago Fire vs New York RB
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|St Louis City vs Portland Timbers
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Medellín vs Atlético Nacional
|8:30 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
|Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders
|8:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV