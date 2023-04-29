Publicidad

Partidos hoy 29 de abril: horarios y programación por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy sábado 29 de abril del 2023.

Medellín vs Nacional. Foto: Dimayor
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: abril 29, 2023 05:00 AM

Este sábado siguen las emociones con la pelota con juegos de la Bundesliga, La Liga, la Serie A, MLS y la liga argentina. En Colombia, la liga sigue su rubo y tendrá partidos apasionantes como el clásico antioqueño entre Independiente Medellín y Atlético Nacional.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 29 de abril de 2023, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

EQUIPOSHORA/CANAL
Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach8:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburgo8:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+
Elche vs Rayo Vallecano9:15 a.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Roma vs Milan11:00 a.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 2
Real Madrid vs Almería11:30 a.m. | La Liga - Star+ ESPN
Schalke vs Werder Bremen 11:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - Star+ ESPN 4
Vélez Sarsfield vs San Lorenzo12:00 p.m. | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+
Torino vs Atalanta 1:45 p.m. | Serie A Italiana - Star+ ESPN 2
Barcelona vs Real Betis2:00 p.m. | La Liga - DSport ( 610 619) DGO
Santa Fe vs Tolima2:00 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Unión Magdalena vs Deportivo Pasto4:10 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Alianza Petrolera vs Águilas Doradas6:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Orlando City vs LA Galaxy6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Toronto FC vs New York City6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
New England Revolution vs Cincinnati6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
DC United vs Charlotte FC6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Sporting KC vs Montréal6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes 6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Chicago Fire vs New York RB6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
St Louis City vs Portland Timbers6:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Medellín vs Atlético Nacional 8:30 p.m. | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV Cerrada
Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders 8:30 p.m. | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
