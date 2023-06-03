Publicidad

Partidos hoy 3 de junio: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy sábado 3 de junio del 2023.

La Selección Colombia Sub-20 está en el Grupo C del Mundial de Argentina 2023.
Twitter @FCSeleccionCol
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: junio 03, 2023 05:00 AM

Llega el fin de semana y con ello la agenda de partidos que iniciará con un sábado cargado de fútbol. A pesar de que nos encontramos en la recta final de la temporada aun hay juegos en la FA Cup, la Serie A, la Liga de Argentina, la Copa de Alemania, la Liga de Francia, la MLS y en los cuadrangulares del fútbol colombiano.

Asimismo la Selección Colombia Sub-20 disputará su respectivo partido de los cuartos de final del Mundial de Argentina, frente a Italia.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 3 dqe junio, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

EQUIPOS
HORA/CANAL
Manchester City vs. Manchester Utd.
9:00 am | FA Cup - Star+ ESPN
Torino vs. Inter Milán
11:30 am | Série A Italia - Star+ ESPN 3
Belgrano vs. Vélez Sarsfield
12:00 pm | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
Isrrael vs. Brasil
12:30 pm | FIFA Mundial Sub - 20 - Gol Caracol y GolCaracol.com
RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
1:00 pm | Copa de Alemania - Star+ ESPN 2
Nice vs. O. Lyonnais
2:00 pm | Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Stade Brestois vs. Rennes
2:00 pm | Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
AS Monaco vs. Toulouse
2:00 pm | Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Auxerre vs. Lens
2:00 pm | Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
US Cremonence vs. Salernitana
2:00 pm | Serie A Italia - Star +
Empoli vs. Lazio
2:00 pm | Serie A Italia - Star +
PSG vs. Clermont
2:00 pm | Francia Ligue 1 - Star + ESPN
AC Ajaccio vs. O. Marselle
2:00 pm | Francia Ligue 1 - Star +
New York City vs. New England Revolution
2:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia
2:30 pm | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN 4
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
3:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Colombia vs. Italia
4:00 pm | FIFA Mundial Sub - 20 - Gol Caracol y GolCaracol.com
Rosario Central vs. Instituto
5:00 pm | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
Central Córdoba vs. CA Huracán
5:00 pm | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play TyC Sports Internacional
Medellín vs. Boyacá Chicó
6:05 pm | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV cerrada
Minnesota Utd. vs. Toronto FC
6:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Inter Miami CF vs. DC United
6:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire
6:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
New York RB vs. Orlando City
6:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal
6:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Minnesota Utd. vs. Toronto FC
7:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC
7:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
St. Louis City SC vs. Houston Dynamo
7:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Racing Avellaneda vs. Banfield
7:30 pm | Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
Millonarios vs. América de Cali
8:15 pm | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - TV cerrada
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
8:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting KC
9:30 pm | MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
