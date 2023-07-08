Partidos hoy 8 de julio: horarios y programación por TV

|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Inglaterra vs. España
|12:00 pm l Europeo Sub- 21 - UEFA TV
|Estudiantes LP vs. Racing Avellaneda
|4:00 pm l Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
|Cerro Porteño vs. Envigado
|5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores Sub-20 - CONMEBOL Libertadores Youtube
|Panamá vs. Qatar
|6:00 pm l CONCACAF Copa de Oro - Star+ ESPN 2
|Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|San Lorenzo vs. River Plate
|6:30 pm l Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN
|Toronto FC vs. St. Louis City SC
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|New York RB vs. New England Revolution
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Columbus Crew vs. New York City
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Millonarios vs. Atlético Nacional
|7:00 p.m. l Star +
|Alianza Lima vs. Sporting Cristal
|7:00 pm l Liga 1 Betsson Perú - Fanatiz
|Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Chicago Fire vs. Nashville SC
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Minnesota Utd. vs. Austin FC
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|México vs. Costa Rica
|8:30 pm l CONCACAF Copa de Oro - Star+ ESPN 2
|Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union
|9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders
|9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV