Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
TOUR DE FRANCIA 2023 EN VIVO
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
SEBASTIAN VILLA
LUIS DÍAZ
JUAN FERNANDO QUINTERO
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Noticias de fútbol  /  Partidos hoy 8 de julio: horarios y programación por TV

Partidos hoy 8 de julio: horarios y programación por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol en vivo para hoy sábado 8 de julio del 2023.

Millonarios y Nacional se enfrentaron por el título de la Liga I-2023. Al final ganó el 'embajador' en los penaltis.
Millonarios y Nacional se enfrentaron por el título de la Liga I-2023. Al final ganó el 'embajador' en los penaltis.
RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: julio 08, 2023 05:00 AM

Llega el fin de semana y como siempre el fútbol no para, más allá de que la mayoría de ligas estén en vacaciones. Este sábado no será la excepción y habrá juegos en la Liga de Argentina, Copa Oro, MLS y ¿Cómo olvidarlo?, el 'clásico' entre Millonarios y Nacional por duelo de fogueo.

Como es costumbre, acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy sábado 8 de julio, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país, para que se agende.

EQUIPOS
HORA/CANAL
Inglaterra vs. España
12:00 pm l Europeo Sub- 21 - UEFA TV
Estudiantes LP vs. Racing Avellaneda
4:00 pm l Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+,
Cerro Porteño vs. Envigado
5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores Sub-20 - CONMEBOL Libertadores Youtube
Panamá vs. Qatar
6:00 pm l CONCACAF Copa de Oro - Star+ ESPN 2
Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate
6:30 pm l Primera División Argentina - Fanatiz AFA Play Star+, ESPN
Toronto FC vs. St. Louis City SC
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
New York RB vs. New England Revolution
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Columbus Crew vs. New York City
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Millonarios vs. Atlético Nacional
7:00 p.m. l Star +
Alianza Lima vs. Sporting Cristal
7:00 pm l Liga 1 Betsson Perú - Fanatiz
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Chicago Fire vs. Nashville SC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Minnesota Utd. vs. Austin FC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
México vs. Costa Rica
8:30 pm l CONCACAF Copa de Oro - Star+ ESPN 2
Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV) Apple TV
Siga nuestro canal para tener las noticias de nuestras figuras, del fútbol colombiano e internacional. Siga nuestro canal para tener las noticias de nuestras figuras, del fútbol colombiano e internacional.
⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial
Relacionados

Atlético Nacional

Millonarios FC

  • Publicidad