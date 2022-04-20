Publicidad

Gol Caracol  / Stiven Vega

Stiven Vega

  • Stiven Vega y Luis Carlos Ruiz
    Stiven Vega y Luis Carlos Ruiz, jugadores de Millonarios
    Foto: Twitter Oficial Millonarios FC
    Liga Colombiana

    Stiven Vega y Luis Carlos Ruiz, a debutar en este 2023 con Millonarios: listos para ir a Bucaramanga

    En Millonarios se preparan para una nueva salida en la Liga I 2023 del fútbol colombiano y las principales novedades son el volante de marca y el atacante, recuperados de lesiones y otras dolencias.

  • Stiven Vega - Millonarios
    Stiven Vega - Millonarios
    @MillosFCoficial
    Liga Colombiana

    La 'radiografía' de la lesión de rodilla de Steven Vega, en opinión del ortopedista que lo operará

    El volante de Millonarios sufrió la "alteración del injerto del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda", según confirmó el club bogotano en un comunicado de prensa.

  • Millonarios.jpg
    Jugadores de Millonarios celebran.
    Dimayor.
    Fútbol Colombiano

    ¡Malas noticias para Millonarios! Stiven Vega deberá operarse de su rodilla izquierda

    Así lo comunicó el propio equipo 'embajador' por medio de un comunicado. La incapacidad "será determinada según los hallazgos en el procedimiento y posterior evolución".

  • Millos-vs-América.jpg
    BOGOTA - COLOMBIA, 16-12-2021: Stiven Vega de Millonarios disputa el balón con Jeison Steven Lucumi del América durante partido entre Millonarios F.C. y América de Cali por la fecha 26, cuadrangulares semifinales, como parte de la Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR II 2021 jugado en el estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin de la ciudad de Bogotá. / Stiven Vega of Millonarios fights for the ball with Jeison Steven Lucumi of America during match between Millonarios F.C. and And America de Cali for the date 26, semifinal quadrangulars, as part of the BetPlay DIMAYOR League II 2021 played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium in Bogota city. Photo: VizzorImage / Samuel Norato / Cont
    Samuel Norato / Cont/VizzorImage / Samuel Norato / Cont
    Liga Colombiana

    Millonarios y la baja de uno de sus baluartes: se confirmó la gravedad de la lesión de Stiven Vega

    Este miércoles el club ‘embajador’ informó qué tiene el mediocampista y uno de los capitanes del equipo, quien sufrió molestias el domingo, contra Pereira.

    Hinchas Nacional
    Novedades para los hinchas de Nacional de cara al clásico frente a Medellín, de Liga, y para el duelo con Olimpia, por Copa Libertadores.
    COLPRENSA
    Liga Colombiana

    Endurecer penas a hinchas violentos en Colombia, vía de solución desde el Gobierno Nacional

    En las últimas horas se realizó una reunión de alto nivel, con la que se busca encontrar soluciones ante los hinchas violentos en los estadios de Colombia.

    Jéfferson Lerma disputó los 90 minutos del encuentro con el Bournemouth, en la victoria 0-1 sobre Southampton por Premier League.
    Jéfferson Lerma disputó los 90 minutos del encuentro con el Bournemouth, en la victoria 0-1 sobre Southampton por Premier League.
    Foto: AFP.
    Colombianos en el exterior

    Bournemouth venció 0-1 al Southampton, con Jéfferson Lerma en campo, por Premier League

    Con el colombiano Jéfferson Lerma en el terreno de juego todo el partido, Bournemouth logró una importante victoria de visitante 0-1 contra Southampton, para escalar a la posición 14 con 36 unidades.

    Alexander-Isak
    Alexander Isak, jugador del Newcastle, en la acción de juego de su maravillosa maniobra.
    @NUFC
    Premier League

    Jugada 'Maradoniana' de Isak y golazo de Newcastle frente a Everton: ¡se ve en todo el mundo!

    Tras una jugadota individual de Aleksander Isak y un posterior toque al fondo de la red de Murphy, Newcastle selló su victoria de este jueves en la Premier League.

    Christian-atsu
    Christian Atsu y Yerry Mina en partido de la Prmier League, en 2018.
    AFP
    Chelsea venció a Borussia Dortmund, en los octavos de final de la Champions.
    Chelsea venció a Borussia Dortmund, en los octavos de final de la Champions.
    /AFP
    Luis-Díaz
    Luis Díaz, en su regreso a las canchas con el Liverpool.
    @LFC
    Jugadores del Bournemouth celebrando victoria contra el Tottenham, por Premier League.
    Jugadores del Bournemouth celebrando victoria contra el Tottenham, por Premier League.
    Foto: AFP.
    Manchester City vs Arsenal
    Manchester City vs Arsenal, por Premier League
    Foto: AFP
    Ángelo Rodríguez marcó el gol del Pereira en su debut en la Copa Libertadores.
    Ángelo Rodríguez marcó el gol del Pereira en su debut en la Copa Libertadores.
    JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP
    Hugo Rodallega fue el autor de la victoria de Santa Fe sobre Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata. Aquí el festejo con sus compañeros.
    Hugo Rodallega fue el autor de la victoria de Santa Fe sobre Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata. Aquí el festejo con sus compañeros.
    Foto: Dilhan Almonacid
