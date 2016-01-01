Horarios de partidos de hoy en las diferentes ligas de fútbol

|EQUIPOS
|HORA Y CANAL
|Besiktas vs Kayserispor
|11:00 / Superliga Turca / Win Sports +
|AD Cantolao vs UTC Cajamarca
|13:15 / Liga 1 Perú - Fanatiz / GOLTV
|Stade de Reims vs Olympique Marsella
|14:00 / Ligue 1 / Directv
|Arsenal vs Everton
|14:00 / Premier League / ESPN
|Mineros Guayana vs Atlético Venezuela
|15:00 / Liga Futve / GOLTV PLAY
|D. Municipal vs Binacional
|15:30 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV
|Cortuluá vs Atlético Huila
|16:00 / Torneo BetPlay / Win Sports +
|Necaxa vs Pachuca
|16:00 / Liga MX Femenil / Claro Sports
|Trujillanos vs Zamora FC
|18:00 / Liga Futve / GOLTV PLAY
|Ayacucho vs Cienciano
|18:00 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV
|Sporting KC vs Orlando City
|18:30 / MLS / ESPN PLAY
|9 de Octubre vs Deportivo Cuenca
|19:00 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY
|Godoy Cruz vs Central Córdoba
|19:15 / Copa de la Liga Argentina / TyC Sports
|Saint Etienne vs Stade Brestois
|6:00 / Ligue 1 / Directv
|Liverpool vs Newcastle
|6:30 / Premier League / ESPN
|Elche vs Levante
|7:00 / La Liga / ESPN 3
|Genoa vs Spezia Calcio
|8:00 / Serie A TIM / ESPN PLAY
|Real Valladolid vs Cádiz FC
|9:15 / La Liga / Directv
|Metz vs PSG
|10:00 / Ligue 1 / ESPN
|Parma vs Crotone
|11:00 / Serie A TIM / ESPN PLAY
|Alianza Universidad vs Sport Boys A.
|11:00 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV PLAY
|West Ham vs Chelsea
|11:30 / Premier League / ESPN 3
|Valencia CF vs Alavés
|11:30 / La Liga -/ Directv
|Melgar vs CDU San Martín
|13:15 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV PLAY
|Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
|13:45 / Serie A TIM / RAI
|Real Madrid vs Real Betis
|14:00 / La Liga / ESPN
|Sheffield United vs Brighton
|14:00 / Premier League / ESPN PLAY
|Manta FC vs Independiente del Valle
|15:00 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY
|Alianza Lima vs U. César Vallejo
|15:30 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV PLAY
|América de Cali vs Millonarios
|15:30 / Liga BetPlay / Win Sports +
|CA Huracán vs Boca Juniors
|16:00 / Copa de la Liga Argentina / ESPN
|Puerto Cabello vs La Guaira
|17:15 / Liga Futve / GOLTV PLAY
|LDU Quito vs Macará
|17:30 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY
|Unión de Santa Fe vs Independiente
|19:00 / Copa de la Liga Argentina / TyC Sports
|Fortaleza vs Leones
|19:30 / Torneo BetPlay / Win Sports
|Barcelona SC vs Delfín SC
|20:00 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY