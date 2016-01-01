Publicidad

Horarios de partidos de hoy en las diferentes ligas de fútbol


Partidos del viernes 23 de abril


EQUIPOSHORA Y CANAL
Besiktas vs Kayserispor11:00 / Superliga Turca / Win Sports +
AD Cantolao vs UTC Cajamarca13:15 / Liga 1 Perú - Fanatiz / GOLTV
Stade de Reims vs Olympique Marsella14:00 / Ligue 1 / Directv
Arsenal vs Everton14:00 / Premier League / ESPN
Mineros Guayana vs Atlético Venezuela15:00 / Liga Futve / GOLTV PLAY
D. Municipal vs Binacional15:30 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV
Cortuluá vs Atlético Huila16:00 / Torneo BetPlay / Win Sports +
Necaxa vs Pachuca16:00 / Liga MX Femenil / Claro Sports
Trujillanos vs Zamora FC18:00 / Liga Futve / GOLTV PLAY
Ayacucho vs Cienciano18:00 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV
Sporting KC vs Orlando City18:30 / MLS / ESPN PLAY
9 de Octubre vs Deportivo Cuenca19:00 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY
Godoy Cruz vs Central Córdoba19:15 / Copa de la Liga Argentina / TyC Sports

Partidos sábado, 24 abril - 2021


EQUIPOSHORA Y CANAL
Saint Etienne vs Stade Brestois6:00 / Ligue 1 / Directv
Liverpool vs Newcastle6:30 / Premier League / ESPN
Elche vs Levante7:00 / La Liga / ESPN 3
Genoa vs Spezia Calcio8:00 / Serie A TIM / ESPN PLAY
Real Valladolid vs Cádiz FC9:15 / La Liga / Directv
Metz vs PSG10:00 / Ligue 1 / ESPN
Parma vs Crotone11:00 / Serie A TIM / ESPN PLAY
Alianza Universidad vs Sport Boys A.11:00 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV PLAY
West Ham vs Chelsea11:30 / Premier League / ESPN 3
Valencia CF vs Alavés11:30 / La Liga -/ Directv
Melgar vs CDU San Martín13:15 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV PLAY
Sassuolo vs Sampdoria13:45 / Serie A TIM / RAI
Real Madrid vs Real Betis14:00 / La Liga / ESPN
Sheffield United vs Brighton14:00 / Premier League / ESPN PLAY
Manta FC vs Independiente del Valle15:00 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY
Alianza Lima vs U. César Vallejo15:30 / Liga 1 Perú / GOLTV PLAY
América de Cali vs Millonarios15:30 / Liga BetPlay / Win Sports +
CA Huracán vs Boca Juniors16:00 / Copa de la Liga Argentina / ESPN
Puerto Cabello vs La Guaira17:15 / Liga Futve / GOLTV PLAY
LDU Quito vs Macará17:30 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY
Unión de Santa Fe vs Independiente19:00 / Copa de la Liga Argentina / TyC Sports
Fortaleza vs Leones19:30 / Torneo BetPlay / Win Sports
Barcelona SC vs Delfín SC20:00 / Liga Pro Ecuador / GOLTV PLAY

