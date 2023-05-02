Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MILLONARIOS
LUIS DÍAZ
BOLILLO GÓMEZ
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
ATLÉTICO NACIONAL
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.
Gol Caracol  /  Premier League  /  Arsenal vs. Chelsea, EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del 'clásico londinense' en la Premier League
EN VIVO

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del 'clásico londinense' en la Premier League

Con miras a recuperar el terreno pérdido en materia de puntos con el Manchester City, Arsenal se enfrenta con el Chelsea por la jornada 34 de la Premier League de Inglaterra.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
|
Arsenal vs Chelsea, por Premier League
Arsenal vs Chelsea, por Premier League
Foto: AFP
Gol Caracol
Especialistas en Fútbol
Actualizado mayo 02, 2023 02:03 PM
REFRESCAR
  • 02:03 PM
    ¡Inició el juego!

    El juego entre Arsenal y Chelsea inició.

  • 01:58 PM
    ¡Así formará Chelsea!

  • 01:57 PM
    ¡Así alineará Arsenal!

  • 01:55 PM
    ¡Bienvenidos!

    Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto al juego de Premier League entre Arsenal y Chelsea.