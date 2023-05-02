Arsenal vs. Chelsea, EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del 'clásico londinense' en la Premier League

¡Inició el juego!
El juego entre Arsenal y Chelsea inició.
Your Chelsea side tonight! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #ArsChe pic.twitter.com/4Gok45hkKK— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 2, 2023
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023
🧱 Kiwior at the back
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
🪄 Trossard on the wing
Three changes from our last game - let's do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/J5tVFLhaZF
Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto al juego de Premier League entre Arsenal y Chelsea.