Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
REINALDO RUEDA
YERRY MINA
LIONEL MESSI
logopopup.png
¿Quiere estar enterado de toda la actualidad del fútbol colombiano y mundial con Gol Caracol?
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.
Inicio  /  Premier League

Burnley 1 vs. Everton 1: los 'Toffees' no sacaron ventaja y cedieron nuevamente puntos importantes

El conjunto azul de Liverpool no se pudo hacer fuerte contra el décimo octavo clasificado de la Premier League. James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina jugaron 90 minutos.

Actualizado diciembre 05, 2020 09:25 AM
REFRESCAR
  • 09:25 AM
    ¡Partido en tablas! Burnley y Everton empataron 1-1

  • 08:21 AM
    ¡Empata Everton! Antes de terminar el primer tiempo, Dominic Calvert-Lewin pone el partido 1-1

  • 07:34 AM
    Gol tempranero del Burnely: Robbie Brady abrió el marcador tras un error en salida del Everton

  • 07:31 AM
    Arranca el partido entre Burnley y Everton

  • 06:40 AM
    Burnely dispondrá de este once para enfrentar a Everton

  • 06:36 AM
    Con James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina: esta es la titular de Everton para visitar a Burnely
Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política .
ENTENDIDO