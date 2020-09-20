Publicidad

Actualizado septiembre 20, 2020 11:45 AM
  • 11:45 AM
    ¡Otro gol del Liverpool! De nuevo Sadio Mané marcó para su equipo, aprovechando un grosero error en salida del portero del Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga

  • 11:40 AM
    ¡Gol del Liverpool! Sadio Mané, de cabeza, abrió el marcador en el partido. 1-0 ganan los 'Reds' al Chelsea

  • 11:37 AM
    Se juegan los segundos 45 minutos en Londres

  • 11:20 AM
    ¡Un hombre menos para el Chelsea! Andreas Christensen vio la roja por derribar a Sadio Mané como último recurso

  • 10:31 AM
    ¡Rueda el balón en Stamford Bridge! Comienzan los primeros 45 minutos

  • 09:53 AM
    Alineación confirmada en Liverpool par visitar al Chelsea en el Stamford Bridge

  • 09:45 AM
    Frank Lampard anunció los once 'Blues' que saldrán a la cancha para enfrentar al Liverpool
