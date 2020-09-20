¡Otro gol del Liverpool! De nuevo Sadio Mané marcó para su equipo, aprovechando un grosero error en salida del portero del Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga
20 de septiembre, 2020
One change at HT! 🔁— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2020
🔵 0-0 🔴 [46'] #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/KCLZn46JnZ
🔴 After consulting VAR and reviewing the incident, the referee shows Andreas Christensen a red card for a foul Mane.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2020
🔵 0-0 🔴 [44'] #CHELIV
Today's line-up 🆚 @ChelseaFC...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2020
Gomez (minor knock) and Matip (minor muscle issue) both miss out. Thiago named on the bench.