Emotivo mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo: así celebró, tras ser elegido mejor jugador de septiembre

"Orgulloso de haber sido elegido Jugador del mes entre tantos grandes jugadores de la Premier League. Gracias a todos mis compañeros de equipo en Manchester United, no podría haberlo hecho sin ellos. ¡Sigamos trabajando duro y los resultados llegarán!", mencionó el portugués en su cuenta de Twitter.
El delantero supo ser protagonista en diferentes compromisos con los 'diablos rojos', siendo determinante en partidos frente a Newcastle, West Ham, entre otros.
Vea el mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo en Twitter
Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League. Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!🔴⚫️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/OFFmdyfJ7z— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 8, 2021