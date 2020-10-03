Publicidad

Actualizado octubre 03, 2020 11:48 AM
REFRESCAR
  • 11:48 AM
    ¡Gol de Manchester City! Raheem Sterling abre el marcador y pone el 1-0 contra Leeds

  • 11:45 AM
    La foto que todos los aficionados del fútbol querían ver...

  • 11:45 AM
    Comienza el partido en el estadio Elland Road

  • 11:11 AM
    Este es el 11 de Marcelo Bielsa para intentar vencer a Manchester City

  • 11:10 AM
    Así formará el Manchester City para visitar al Leeds United
