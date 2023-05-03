Publicidad

Liverpool vs Fulham EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del juego de la fecha 28 de la Liga de Inglaterra
EN VIVO

Liverpool vs Fulham EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del juego de la fecha 28 de la Liga de Inglaterra

Liverpool y Fulham se pondrán al día en la Premier League y disputarán un partido clave por ocupar posiciones que dan acceso a competencias europeas.

Por: Gol Caracol 
Liverpool vs Fulham. Foto: AFP
Liverpool vs Fulham. Foto: AFP
Actualizado mayo 03, 2023 01:05 PM
REFRESCAR
  • 01:05 PM
    ¡Los inicialistas del Fulham⚪⚫!

    Así formarán los 'whites':

  • 01:04 PM
    ¡La titular del Liverpool🔴🔴!

    Así formarán los 'reds':

  • 01:03 PM
    ¡Bienvenidos al partido entre Liverpool 🔴🔴 y Fulham⚪⚫!

    'Reds' y Whites se verán las caras en el estadio de Anfield, en juego pendiente por la fecha 38 de la Premier League.