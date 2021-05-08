Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea EN VIVO: los londinenses se quedaron con el juego
Un adelanto de la final de la Champions League se vivirá este sábado en el Etihad Stadium, en duelo válido por la fecha 35 del campeonato inglés.
-
12:54 PMGOOOOL de Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech le da la paridad a los Thomas Tuchel
-
12:22 PMFinal de la primera etapa en Etihad Stadium
HALF TIME | Leading at the break! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 8, 2021
🔵 1-0 🦁 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/wbcYxjNums
-
12:21 PMLa quiso picar y lo desperdició: Sergio 'Kun' Agüero erró penalti
Comfortably saved by Mendy!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 8, 2021
💠 1-0 🔵 [45'] #MCICHE https://t.co/MzwsPmSu4C
-
12:16 PMGOOOOL de Manchester City: Raheem Sterling pone el 1-0
RAHEEEEEEEMMMMMMM!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 8, 2021
🔵 1-0 🦁 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/Ck2Mdycu7h
-
11:31 AMComienza el partido entre 'citizens' y 'blues'
KICK OFF | Let's get that title boys! C'MON CITY!!! 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 8, 2021
🔵 0-0 🦁 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/n7GhEmZdGj
-
11:16 AMCalentamiento del hombre de moda en Inglaterra: N'Golo Kanté
-
10:53 AMCamerino visitante de los 'blues': Timo Werner la 'esperanza' del gol en Chelsea
-
10:42 AMArribaron los 'citizens' a su casa, el Etihad Stadium
Off the bus! 💙💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 8, 2021
⚽️ @marathonbet
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/z5lAcvjHxW
-
10:41 AMLos 11 titulares del Chelsea
Team news is in for #MCICHE! 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 8, 2021
Here's how the Blues line up... pic.twitter.com/f8EkVYLR8n
-
10:41 AMPep Guardiola eligió los inicialistas para este partido
Your team to take the title! 🏆— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 8, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling (C), Aguero, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Garcia
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/lWsdGRxQRg