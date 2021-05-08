Publicidad

Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea EN VIVO: los londinenses se quedaron con el juego

Un adelanto de la final de la Champions League se vivirá este sábado en el Etihad Stadium, en duelo válido por la fecha 35 del campeonato inglés.

Manchester-City-contra-Chelsea
Manchester City y Chelsea se enfrentan - Foto: AFP
AFP
Actualizado mayo 08, 2021 12:54 PM
  • 12:54 PM
    GOOOOL de Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech le da la paridad a los Thomas Tuchel

  • 12:22 PM
    Final de la primera etapa en Etihad Stadium

  • 12:21 PM
    La quiso picar y lo desperdició: Sergio 'Kun' Agüero erró penalti

  • 12:16 PM
    GOOOOL de Manchester City: Raheem Sterling pone el 1-0

  • 11:31 AM
    Comienza el partido entre 'citizens' y 'blues'

  • 11:16 AM
    Calentamiento del hombre de moda en Inglaterra: N'Golo Kanté

  • 10:53 AM
    Camerino visitante de los 'blues': Timo Werner la 'esperanza' del gol en Chelsea

  • 10:42 AM
    Arribaron los 'citizens' a su casa, el Etihad Stadium

  • 10:41 AM
    Los 11 titulares del Chelsea

  • 10:41 AM
    Pep Guardiola eligió los inicialistas para este partido