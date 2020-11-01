Newcastle vs Everton EN VIVO: ya rueda la pelota en ST. James Park, con Yerry Mina en cancha

En casi 15 minutos de juego aún no hay opciones de gol
13' Cagey start at St. James', with no real chances carved out by either side.— Everton (@Everton) November 1, 2020
⚫️ 0-0 🔵 #NEWEVE
1' After a minute's silence to remember the fallen, we are under way at St. James' Park.— Everton (@Everton) November 1, 2020
✅ | Checking in for business.#NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/aJpRXlpiQT— Everton (@Everton) November 1, 2020
🚨 TEAM-NEWS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 1, 2020
This is how we line-up for #NEWEVE at St. James' Park this afternoon.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/k5SthifA1y
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨— Everton (@Everton) November 1, 2020
🆕 #PL debuts for @NielsNkounkou and Olsen
🔙 Kenny returns from injury
🇹🇷 @CenkTosun_ on the bench#NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/YAAypqvDfF