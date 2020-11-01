Publicidad

Premier League
|
1 de noviembre, 2020

Newcastle vs Everton EN VIVO: ya rueda la pelota en ST. James Park, con Yerry Mina en cancha

Este domingo, los ‘Toffees’ no contarán con James Rodríguez en el terreno de juego, pero sí estará Yerry Mina en el encuentro que iniciará a partir de las 9:00 a.m. hora colombiana.

Por: @Golcaracol
Yerry Mina EVERTON-BRIGHTON
Mirada al cielo para Yerry Mina en la celebración de su gol contra Brighton.
PETER BYRNE/AFP
@Golcaracol
Actualizado noviembre 01, 2020 09:17 AM
REFRESCAR
  • 09:17 AM
    En casi 15 minutos de juego aún no hay opciones de gol

  • 09:03 AM
    ¡Inició el partido!

  • 08:30 AM
    Así llegó Everton al St. James Park

  • 08:11 AM
    Newcastle también entregó ya su alineación inicialista

  • 08:10 AM
    Este es el once titular del Everton, con Yerry Mina
