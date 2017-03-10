Pep Guardiola ganó su primer premio individual en Inglaterra

El técnico del Manchester City fue elegido mejor entrenador de febrero en la Premier League. Harry Kane fue el mejor jugador y Eden Hazard anotador del mejor gol del mes.
Congratulations Pep Guardiola on winning your first Manager of the Month award for February

⚽️ 4 goals
📝 3 appearances
@HKane! Player of the Month for February
@hazardeden10 on his February Goal of the Month