Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
EN VIVO MUNDIAL QATAR 2022
MUNDIAL QATAR 2022
LIONEL MESSI
SELECCIÓN BRASIL
SELECCIÓN ARGENTINA
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Premier League  /  Pep Guardiola ganó su primer premio individual en Inglaterra

Pep Guardiola ganó su primer premio individual en Inglaterra

249369_pepguardiolamanchestercity100317twpremierleaguee.jpg
Pep Guardiola con el premio de mejor entrenador del mes. Twitter: @premierleague
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: marzo 10, 2017 10:07 AM

El técnico del Manchester City fue elegido mejor entrenador de febrero en la Premier League. Harry Kane fue el mejor jugador y Eden Hazard anotador del mejor gol del mes.

Publicidad

 

Relacionados

Gol Caracol

Premier League

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola

⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial