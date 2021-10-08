Publicidad

Vea el mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo, tras ser elegido como mejor jugador de septiembre

El delantero portugués se mostró orgulloso en redes sociales, luego conseguir la distinción personal en Premier League, resaltando el trabajo hecho por todo el equipo.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo, jugador de Manchester United
- Foto: Getty Images
Por: @Golcaracol
|

Cristiano Ronaldo sigue brillando luego de su vuelta a Manchester United , el atacante portugués de 36 años recibió el premio a mejor jugador de septiembre y no perdió la oportunidad para agradecer a sus compañeros de trabajo.

"Orgulloso de haber sido elegido Jugador del Mes entre tantos grandes jugadores de la Premier League. Gracias a todos mis compañeros de equipo en Man. United, no podría haberlo hecho sin ellos. ¡Sigamos trabajando duro y los resultados llegarán!", mencionó el portugués en su cuenta de Twitter.

El delantero supo ser protagonista en diferentes compromisos con los 'diablos rojos', siendo determinante en partidos frente a Newcastle, West Ham entre otros.

Vea el mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo en Twitter

