Selección femenina convocó a 23 jugadoras para nuevo ciclo previo a la Copa América

Actualizado: noviembre 09, 2017 12:29 PM

Nelson Abadía citó a un nuevo grupo de futbolistas para el microciclo que se llevará a cabo entre el 10 y el 29 de noviembre.

Con la base de Independiente Santa Fe, la Selección femenina inició un nuevo ciclo preparatorio para la próxima Copa América que se realizará en Chile el próximo año.

Siete jugadoras del cuadro cardenal hacen parte de las futbolistas citadas, las mismas que vienen de disputar la Copa Libertadores Femenina organizada en Paraguay el pasado mes de octubre.

Jugadoras convocadas: 

JESSICA CARO GARCÍA Generaciones Palmiranas (Liga Valle)

MARCELA RESTREPO VALENCIA Generaciones Palmiranas (Liga Valle)

NATALIA ESPINOSA GALVIS Talento Caldas (Liga Caldas)

JENIFER NATALIA PEÑALOZA HOYOS Atlético Huila

CARMEN ELISA RODALLEGA Atlético Huila

HAZLEIDY YORELY RINCÓN TORRES Atlético Huila

DARNELLY QUINTERO SAAVEDRA Atlético Huila

LADY PATRICIA ANDRADE RODRÍGUEZ Independiente Santa Fe

MARIA EDITH MORALES VARGAS Independiente Santa Fe

ANA GABRIELA HUERTAS LINARES Independiente Santa Fe

LIANA MILENA SALAZAR VERGARA Independiente Santa Fe

LEICY MARÍA SANTOS HERRERA Independiente Santa Fe

MARIA CATALINA USME PINEDA Independiente Santa Fe

VANESSA CÓRDOBA ARTEAGA Independiente Santa Fe

TATIANA EUGENIA VERA PORRAS La Equidad Seguros

ALEJANDRA HERNÁNDEZ HURTADO Cúcuta Deportivo

MANUELA ALEXANDRA GONZÁLEZ MENDOZA Atlético Bucaramanga

DANIELA ALEXANDRA ARIAS ROJAS Atlético Bucaramanga

SANDRA MILENA SEPÚLVEDA LOPERA Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)

DANIELA MONTOYA QUIROZ Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)

YISELA CUESTA BEJARANO Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)

DIANA CAROLINA OSPINA GARCíA Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)

ORIANICA VELÁSQUEZ HERRERA Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia).

