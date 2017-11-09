Selección femenina convocó a 23 jugadoras para nuevo ciclo previo a la Copa América

Nelson Abadía citó a un nuevo grupo de futbolistas para el microciclo que se llevará a cabo entre el 10 y el 29 de noviembre.
Con la base de Independiente Santa Fe, la Selección femenina inició un nuevo ciclo preparatorio para la próxima Copa América que se realizará en Chile el próximo año.
Siete jugadoras del cuadro cardenal hacen parte de las futbolistas citadas, las mismas que vienen de disputar la Copa Libertadores Femenina organizada en Paraguay el pasado mes de octubre.
Jugadoras convocadas:
JESSICA CARO GARCÍA Generaciones Palmiranas (Liga Valle)
MARCELA RESTREPO VALENCIA Generaciones Palmiranas (Liga Valle)
NATALIA ESPINOSA GALVIS Talento Caldas (Liga Caldas)
JENIFER NATALIA PEÑALOZA HOYOS Atlético Huila
CARMEN ELISA RODALLEGA Atlético Huila
HAZLEIDY YORELY RINCÓN TORRES Atlético Huila
DARNELLY QUINTERO SAAVEDRA Atlético Huila
LADY PATRICIA ANDRADE RODRÍGUEZ Independiente Santa Fe
MARIA EDITH MORALES VARGAS Independiente Santa Fe
ANA GABRIELA HUERTAS LINARES Independiente Santa Fe
LIANA MILENA SALAZAR VERGARA Independiente Santa Fe
LEICY MARÍA SANTOS HERRERA Independiente Santa Fe
MARIA CATALINA USME PINEDA Independiente Santa Fe
VANESSA CÓRDOBA ARTEAGA Independiente Santa Fe
TATIANA EUGENIA VERA PORRAS La Equidad Seguros
ALEJANDRA HERNÁNDEZ HURTADO Cúcuta Deportivo
MANUELA ALEXANDRA GONZÁLEZ MENDOZA Atlético Bucaramanga
DANIELA ALEXANDRA ARIAS ROJAS Atlético Bucaramanga
SANDRA MILENA SEPÚLVEDA LOPERA Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)
DANIELA MONTOYA QUIROZ Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)
YISELA CUESTA BEJARANO Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)
DIANA CAROLINA OSPINA GARCíA Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia)
ORIANICA VELÁSQUEZ HERRERA Formas Íntimas (Liga Antioquia).