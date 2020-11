La FIFA recordó el golazo de James Rodríguez a Uruguay: "Todavía luchamos por creerlo"

⚽️ One scored his FIFA #Puskas Award winner in front of 74,000 at the @maracana to put @FCFSeleccionCol in the #WorldCup quarter-finals for the 1st time. We're still struggling to believe that @jamesdrodriguez chest, swivel & volley 🤯pic.twitter.com/Gs7jlpM4Vg https://t.co/VEhSCasqVs