Tendencias:
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
ELIMINATORIAS SUDAMERICANAS
ARMA TU SELECCIÓN
PONTE LA CAMISETA
"A la Selección Colombia; Venezuela siempre la complica y con Chile, hay cuentas por saldar"
321042_hinchada_colombia_160919_cole.jpg Ahora
Selección Colombia
Nostalgia en Barranquilla por no poder asistir al estadio Metropolitano
Thumbnail Ahora
Selección Colombia
¡Se acerca la hora de nuestra Selección Colombia! Inicia el camino rumbo a Catar 2022
336057_Radamel Falcao García, delantero colombiano Ahora
Selección Colombia
Falcao García: “Es un orgullo estar en Selección, entendiendo que el final de mi carrera se acerca”
Hinchas Selección Colombia Ahora
Selección Colombia
Hinchas de la selección en Barranquilla apoyan a los jugadores decorando su casa
Thumbnail Ahora
Selección Colombia
Colombia vs Venezuela, EN VIVO GRATIS por televisión 9 de octubre
329490_gabriel_fuentes_250120_e.jpg Ahora
Selección Colombia
Gabriel Fuentes: "No esperaba este llamado, quedé sorprendido y con la sonrisa marcada"
Jhon Córdoba, futbolista colombiano Ahora
Selección Colombia
Jhon Córdoba: "Estar en la Selección Colombia es un premio, vengo fuerte, a aprender y a aportar"
Camerino estadio Metropolitano 071020 Barranquilla.gov.co E.jpeg Ahora
Selección Colombia
Un renovado estadio Metropolitano recibe a la Selección Colombia
Estadio Metropolitano Ahora
Selección Colombia
Ramón Jesurun revisó las obras del estadio Roberto Meléndez, de Barranquilla
268927_hinchascolombiatigrejoseforero111013ape32.jpg Ahora
Selección Colombia
El hincha de la Selección Colombia que tampoco podrá estar en el inicio de las Eliminatorias
Selección Colombia
|
6 de octubre, 2020

"A la Selección Colombia; Venezuela siempre la complica y con Chile, hay cuentas por saldar"

Javier Hernández Bonnet, director general de Gol Caracol, y su opinión sobre los primeros rivales del seleccionado colombiano en la Eliminatoria Sudamericana.

Lo último

