Murió un hijo de Michael Ballack, tras sufrir trágico accidente en Portugal: lamentable noticia

Emilio Ballack, hijo del reconocido exfutbolista Michael Ballack quien se encontraba de vacaciones en Portugal, falleció en la pasada madrugada luego de sufrir un accidente de quad en la urbanización Villas Do Mar.
Los servicios médicos y de emergencia acudieron al lugar pero no lograron hacer nada para salvarle la vida al jóven de 18 años, según informó el medio portugués 'TVI24'.
Diferentes clubes de la Premier League se sumaron al Chelsea FC oara darle sus condolencias a el exjugador de la selección alemana.
Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2021
All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. 💙
The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Manchester City go out to the Ballack family at this difficult time 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2021
Sending our thoughts to Michael Ballack and his loved ones following this tragic news ❤️— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2021