Inicio  /  Información general  / Murió un hijo de Michael Ballack, tras sufrir trágico accidente en Portugal: lamentable noticia

Murió un hijo de Michael Ballack, tras sufrir trágico accidente en Portugal: lamentable noticia

El triste hecho fue notificado este jueves, luego de confirmarse todo, durante las vacaciones que tenía.

Bayern Muenchen v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One
Michael Ballack.
Getty Images
Por: @Golcaracol
|

Emilio Ballack, hijo del reconocido exfutbolista Michael Ballack quien se encontraba de vacaciones en Portugal, falleció en la pasada madrugada luego de sufrir un accidente de quad en la urbanización Villas Do Mar.

Los servicios médicos y de emergencia acudieron al lugar pero no lograron hacer nada para salvarle la vida al jóven de 18 años, según informó el medio portugués 'TVI24'.

Diferentes clubes de la Premier League se sumaron al Chelsea FC oara darle sus condolencias a el exjugador de la selección alemana.

